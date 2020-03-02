Harry Styles was Howard Stern's latest Sirius XM radio show guest this morning, for an appearance that ran nearly two hours long and touched on everything from his dating life to random friendship with Stevie Nicks.

Throughout the lengthy conversation, the former One Direction star also spilled on Zayn Malik leaving the band, getting robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day and how he really feels about his ex Taylor Swift writing songs about him.

We'll start there, as Styles shared he's actually flattered by it.

"It doesn't upset me," he said, speaking generally about being the subject of an ex's song. "I think about what it means for me to write a song about somebody else. I think it's like flattering, even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter. So, they're good songs."

Speaking about his romantic life now, he said he's not on any apps and also spilled on the tough "balance" he has trying to date in the public eye.

"You want to date normally but you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he said, noting that to keep it low key, he may have to sneak in the back door of a restaurant, which automatically makes it not a normal date. He added that he likes to get to know someone in private before going out in public, so you can "get to know each other before you have to deal with all the extra stuff," meaning headlines and gossip.

One particular rumor he shut down was a possible collaboration with Adele, after the two were spotted together in the same vacation spot. "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out, either they're dating or they're recording together," he said.

He also said he'd like to someday get married, saying, "it's definitely what I would like to do."

Stern was also very interested in knowing how Styles felt about Zayn leaving the group, criticizing Malik for lack of professionalism for doing it mid-tour.

"I don't know if I could say it's something he shouldn't have done. I just didn't feel that way. It's hard for me to condemn it, because I don't," said Harry. "Especially in hindsight looking at it now, the last thing that I would've wanted is for him to have stayed there if he didn't want to be there."

After Stern pressed about doing it during the tour, he admitted it "was a shame" and said he believes had Zayn come to the guys beforehand and "discussed it a little more, we could have found a way to do it a little smoother." He added, "Ultimately, if you don't want to be there, you don't want to be there."

Styles also spoke at length about getting robbed on the street in February, giving a detailed account of what went down and clarifying he was jumped by a group of people and not just one, as it was initially reported. He added he did not believe he was in any way targeted because of his celebrity status.

"Yes, I was robbed on Valentine's Day. That's what you get for being single these days," he joked, explaining it happened while he was walking home from a friend's house, about five minutes from his own place. "I kind of see this group of guys who got their hoods up and their faces covered. I was like, 'That's a bit weird.'"

Though he turned his music off and walked to the opposite side of the street, they followed him. "I'm like, 'Oh, f--k's sake, I think I'm about to get robbed,'" he recalled. After one of the men asked him if he smoked weed, the guy asked what Styles did have on him -- before telling Harry to "Stop f--king around."

"I pull out some cash and he takes it from me," he said, before noting the guy then noticed his headphone jack and wanted him to hand over his phone. "And then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone,' and the other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants," he recalled.

Though he considered tossing it into a nearby pond, he decided against it -- and sprinted for it when he felt he had "an opportunity" to get away. "I ran into the road and tried to stop a car, they don't let me in," he said, adding that he just booked it out of there and his attackers stopped following him.

