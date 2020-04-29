It's the "Battle of the Christmas Mornings" in the Kardashian-Jenner household -- and only one sister will win.

In a preview clip for Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Kourtney Kardashian volunteers to host both the family's annual Christmas Eve party and the morning after at her house. Though everyone is agreement about the party, Kylie Jenner has a problem with Kourtney hosting Christmas morning.

"So happy Kourtney decided to host Christmas Eve, but they're still deciding where they want to spend Christmas morning," Kris Jenner says in the clip. "It's going to be interesting. It's like the battle of the Christmas mornings, like who's going to win."

While discussing plans for the holiday festivities with her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kim and mom Kris, Kylie points out that she "missed the Christmas morning talk."

"Kourtney's not giving this up," Kim bluntly replies.

Before Kylie can respond, Kourtney says hosting Christmas morning "means a lot" to her. "I would love to keep it at my house," the Poosh founder adds. "More than the party. I don't care to have the party at my house, but I'm happy to if we want it there."

Kylie then chimes in and announces that she and her daughter Stormi are going to celebrate Christmas morning at her house.

"I know no one agrees and no one's gonna care," the makeup mogul tells the group. "I'm going to do Christmas morning at like my house and then meet you guys."

When Khloe asks Kylie why she wants Stormi to be by herself and not with her cousins, Kylie says, "It just doesn't make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney's house."

"The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house," she adds, before addressing Kourtney. "That's why you love it at your house. It's like the same thing. I just want that for Stormi."

Khloe admits she wants to go to Kourtney's house "for selfish reasons" as it's just her and her daughter, True Thompson.

"You have 10 million friends that stay with you at all times," Khloe tells Kylie, who assures she's not going to have anyone over.

Kylie ultimately declares, "Santa visits our house. That's what it's going to be."

