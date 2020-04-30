Jada Pinkett Smith Says Quarantine Made Her Realize She 'Does Not Know Will At All'

Facebook Watch

"You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be," Jada explained.

After over two decades of marriage, Jada Pinkett Smith says she's still learning new things in her relationship with Will Smith.

On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," which tackled the topic of intimacy and relationships in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress opened up about how isolating at home has impacted the dynamic of her relationship with Will, 51, her husband of 23 years.

"I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all," she told her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith, 19, and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, along with her virtual guests, Pastor John Gray and personal marriage counselor, Michaela Bohem.

"Let me tell you," Jada continued. "I feel like there's a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is."

To fully understand her husband the "Girls Trip" star, with whom she also shares 21-year-old son Jaden, said she's now "going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

"This is intimacy," she added. "Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived."

Jada explained that she and Will are primarily focusing on loving themselves, while also building a friendship. This way they can truly rediscover one another.

"The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends," she said. "You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be."

"Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way," Jada added.

"Let me tell you, that's been something, to be married to somebody 20-some odd years and realize I don't know you and you don't know me and also realizing there’s an aspect of yourself you don't know either," she concluded.

See more in the full episode, above.

"Red Table Talk" airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.