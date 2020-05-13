Broadway Star Nick Cordero Awake After Month In Coma Battling COVID-19 Complications

The actor's wife gave an excited update with the couple's son, Elvis.

After weeks in a medically-induced coma while battling complications from COVID-19, Broadway actor Nick Cordero is awake.

The actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, announced the news herself Tuesday on her Instagram Stories, sharing a pair of videos with the couple's baby boy, Elvis.

"Guys, we might need to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, dada, is awake," she exclaimed. "Yaaay! Dada is awake! He is awake, guys!"

"Code Rocky" is the code used in hospitals to celebrate patients who have recovered from the virus.

"I asked the doctor today, can we say he's awake?" Kloots continued. "He is awake. It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes takes all his energy. But he is awake, dada is awake!"

In another text post, Kloot's further detailed her 41-year-old husband's condition.

"So what we've learned! Nick is awake! He is extremely weak, so weak that he can't close his mouth," she wrote. "But he is following commands which means mental status is coming back! This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way to #CodeRocky."

She followed that up with a ton of fan and supporter videos celebrating the promising news. Before the latest update, fans and supporters were using the hashtag #WakeUpNick in their touching Instagram posts.

Cordero -- who was placed in a medically induced coma -- was first rushed to the ICU on March 31 after he had "trouble breathing" and was diagnosed with pneumonia. He was given two tests for COVID-19 which came back negative. A third test came back positive. About two weeks later, a new complication arose, according to Kloots, and he had to have emergency surgery.

He was put on an ECMO machine, which helps oxygenates the blood. "They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life," Kloots previously explained. "It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg."

He later had his leg amputated.

Cordero received a Tony nomination in 2014 for his work in "Bullets Over Broadway." He also had roles in "Rock of Ages," "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale."