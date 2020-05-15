Reginae Carter Gives Peek Inside Her Relationship with 'Jokester' Dad Lil Wayne (Exclusive)

VH1

The rapper makes an appearance on "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle."

21-year-old Reginae Carter is opening up about her relationship with her father, rapper Lil Wayne.

In a sneak peek at Monday's new episode of VH1 reality show "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," Reginae stops by her father's Miami studio to see him where she finds him lighting up.

"My daddy smoke everywhere," she said with a laugh in a confessional, before spilling on his personality. "It's always fun and games with him. That's the cutest thing about my dad, you wouldn't think he cracks as many jokes as he do. He really is a jokester."

As the two caught up following her performance with Kash Doll at Lil WeezyAna Fest, Reginae revealed she's been working in the studio and settling into her new home.

"You good with Atlanta?" he asked her, "I'm moving there too!" As she looked at him with shock, he then proved her "jokester" comment by exclaiming, "Sike!"

"My dad helps me with my music," added Reginae in a confessional. "I love recording, but it's also a good excuse to spend some time with him."

Reginae is the rapper's oldest child, who he welcomed with high school sweetheart Toya Johnson when he was just 16. He's also dad to Dwyane III, 11, Cameron, 10 and Neal, also 10.