T.I. is reflecting on his family in the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

Following the news the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, the rapper took to Instagram to share his thoughts, writing, "Heartbreakingly painful to hear this. Life's too short man. Love hard on your children & family & live everyday like your last."

His own words rang true for the "Live your Life" singer, as he returned to social media soon thereafter to post sweet messages dedicated to his daughters Zonnique and Deyjah.

"I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express, " the 39-year-old began his post alongside a photo album of him and his two girls. "You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you'll ever know."

T.I. -- born Clifford Harris -- then went on to share a heartfelt apology to them.

"Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us... You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times," he explained, adding, "But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together.... You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE... &AFTER‼️"

The emotional post comes months after T.I. received backlash for saying he took his daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist in order to verify she was still a virgin. He later clarified his comments on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pickett.

Meanwhile, the hip hop star also shared loving messages for his sons and wife on his Instagram.

"Regardless of our discrepancies & misunderstandings, trust and believe I'll do any and everything possible to help you perfect your gifts," he wrote for his four boys.

As for Tameka "Tiny" Harris, he gushed, "I love you Mrs H. Imperfections, misunderstandings and all... we've shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. You Give me a thousand choices & I'd choose you every time. I couldn't imagine living in a world without you... or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me. I'm determined to make you happy by any means necessary... LIKE IT OR NOT!!! To love, cherish, protect, provide, & whatever df else it takes..."

