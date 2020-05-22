Teen Wolf Cast to Come Together Virtually for New MTV Reunions Series Premiere

MTV

The June 5 YouTube special reunites series creator Jeff Davis and more than a dozen cast members across six seasons, including Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien.

MTV has seen the recent wave of virtual reunions -- they're so much easier than trying to gather everyone up in the same room! -- and quickly seen a ripe opportunity. Not content to just announce a "Teen Wolf" reunion, they're making it the start of something.

Set for June 5, MTV News' Josh Horowitz is set to play host for the staggering reunion, set to coincide with the nine-year anniversary of the hit series that ran for six seasons.

Yes, that means it's only been off the air for three years. And yes, nine is kind of an unusual number to celebrate, but this is the era of quarantine virtual reunions so we'll take any excuse we can to celebrate something.

The network clearly agrees, as their announcement of this digital virtual reunion, currently slated to premiere for free on MTV's YouTube channel at noon on June 5, is part of a broader announcement that this is the debut of a new "MTV Reunions" brand.

Like many other recent virtual reunions, this special event is also tied to a charitable cause, First Responders First, an organization that provides support and aid to frontline workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The network's announcement also touts "MTV Reunions" as part of its #AloneTogether initiative, which is a coordinated effort to try and educate and emphasize the younger demographics to the value and importance of social distancing.

According to the press release, "Teen Wolf" creator Jeff Davis is set to be joined by cast members Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho, Dylan Sprayberry, Orny Adams, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Cody Christian, and Khylin Rhambo.

According to the network, "MTV Reunions" will "reunite cast members from television's most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes." While the launch series is an MTV show, the hope is certainly that the door will be open to shows from other networks as well.

Even if they chose to be stingy and keep it within the ViacomCBS family, that's still a lot of shows across a lot of networks over the years. If they really wanted to engage the younger demogrpahics, they'd even ask them which show casts they'd love to see come together.

