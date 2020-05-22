Teacher Sued for Serving Cupcakes Tainted with Sheriff Deputy Husband's Semen to Students

FaceBook

The former law enforcement officer is also charged with sexually abusing an animal.

A Louisiana junior high school teacher and her sheriff deputy husband have been sued for allegedly serving students cupcakes containing the husband's semen.

On Monday, Cynthia Perkins, 35, and Dennis Perkins, 44, had a civil complaint filed against them, the fourth so far, claiming the couple fed the tainted baked goods to a class at Westside Junior High School in 2018 and 2019, according to The Advocate. The school board is also being sued in the filing.

The pair had been arrested in October on charges of "rape, sexual battery, video voyeurism, mingling harmful substances, obscenity, and producing child pornography," per the outlet.

Dennis Perkins also faces a separate charge of sexually abusing an animal.

One of the lawsuits claims a father of a victimized student has not been able to find employment after the incident due to severe depression, per the outlet.

Another claims a mother and child have suffered mental health issues and insomnia since the allegations arose.

The complaint filed on Monday also included a family who claim their daughter not only ate the cupcakes, but was shown explicit pictures by Cynthia Perkins -- and allegedly photographed and videotaped the daughter.

All four lawsuits claim the Livingston Parish school board was negligent.

A statement by the school board's attorney was given after one of the earlier lawsuits was filed, denying any wrongdoing and calling the allegations libelous and defamatory, per The Advocate.

After police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last October, the couple were allegedly found with a photograph of themselves naked with a minor, according to The DailyMail.

Authorities said Dennis Perkins threw his phone off a bridge right before his arrest in an apparent effort to get rid of evidence, per DailyMail.

His boss Sheriff Jason Ard issued a statement after the arrest, saying, "It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own."

"I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed. I have always considered Denny a friend and a family member."

Dennis Perkins had been with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office since 2002 and was head of the SWAT team before his arrest.

Cynthia Perkins taught English at Westside Junior High School since 2016 before her resignation on the day of her arrest.

The couple remain in custody without bond and no trial date has been set.