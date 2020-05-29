Cameron Boyce's Mom Breaks Down Thanking Fans on Late Son's 21st Birthday

Instagram

"Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron."

Cameron Boyce's mother thanked her son's fans for their tributes on what would have been the late actor's 21st birthday.

In an emotional video posted to the Cameron Boyce Foundation page, Libby Boyce fought back tears as she was moved by the outpouring of love for the "Descendants" star.

"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all the comments and with the donations and I'm just really blown away," she began. "Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron."

"I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated, and we really will be doing amazing things, so his death is not in vain," she added. "Thank you."

Cameron tragically died in July 2019 from a seizure caused by his epilepsy. Since then, the foundation has raised awareness about epilepsy and put a spotlight on gun violence, a cause championed by the young actor.

In an Instagram post, the organization revealed it raised $45,000 in four days for those causes.

"Happy 21st Birthday Cam🎉🎊. Over this past week, we have been blown away by the outpouring of support and love to honor Cam's legacy. We have fundraised $45,000 in just 4 days towards ending gun violence and curing epilepsy. None of this would have been possible without the support from all of you"

In January, Cameron's dad, Victor, spoke about creating the foundation on "The Doctors."

"I think what Cameron left behind is the blueprint on how to be a good person," he said. "He led by example -- we hope what we are doing now will make him proud of us."

