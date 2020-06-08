Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Apologize to Faith Stowers: 'No Excuse' for Past Actions

Getty

The apologies come days after Faith spoke out during an Instagram Live.

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute each took to social media on Sunday to apologize for their treatment of show alum Faith Stowers.

In a pair of apology posts, the reality stars promised to "do better" in the future while acknowledging some of their previous behavior.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," began Stassi.

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt that I caused," she continued. "I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

"I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," the statement went on. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

She concluded, "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

On her own pages, Kristen said she had been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers."

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," she wrote. "It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Their apologies come after Stowers -- who played a minor role in Season 4, before returning as a guest star in Season 6 following a hookup with Jax Taylor -- spoke out about some of the behavior she was subject to as the only Black cast member at the time.

"I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times, for some reason they wanted to attack me instead of him," she said of the cast. "They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."

She said it really "hit the ceiling" for her when Kristen and Stassi called the cops on her, something they admitted to doing in interviews.

"I left the show. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn't gonna do anything for me. So I ended up not coming back, I decided to go over to MTV," said Stowers, who went on to appear on "The Challenge" and "Ex on the Beach."

"Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me," she said. As for how the police got involved, Stowers said there was a story in the Daily Mail at the time about a Black woman who was robbing and drugging people.

"They called the cops and said it was me. I heard this from Stassi actually doing an interview, she's telling them what they did to me," Faith continued. "They call the cops on me, the police say, 'That sounds crazy, we're not coming. That's not Faith.' They thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave. They just assumed it would be me and they called the cops on me."

Appearing on the Bitch Bible podcast in 2018, Stassi said she and Kristen searched through Faith's Instagram posts trying to match up the tattoos and "wig" to the woman in the Daily Mail report. "We are like we just solved a f--king crime," she said. "We start calling the police. The police don't give a f--k. It’'s really hard to get in touch with the police unless it’s an emergency."

Doute also posted about it on Twitter, before they admitted to also calling the military police, claiming she had gone AWOL.

"No, actually I was honorably discharged," said Faith. "I was upset they were trying every avenue. I get people being upset, but I didn't understand why I was getting so much heat and the man wasn't, who's still filming and still doing what he normally does."

Following Faith's interview, Stassi was dropped from partnerships with razor brand Billie and Ritual vitamins.