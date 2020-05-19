LVP, Sandoval and Ariana Confront Jax Taylor on Explosive Vanderpump Rules Season Finale

Bravo

"Don't be f--king disrespectful to me," Lisa snaps at Jax.

While there was also some drama with Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute -- as well as a physical altercation between Danica and "Mini-Scheana" Karrah -- let's break down all the Jax stuff first.

Ariana was the first to pull him aside, as the group all assembled for a Hollywood Reporter photoshoot. She was over Jax criticizing her home with Sandoval, as well as comments he made calling her miserable and a bitch.

Madix explained she was done taking the high road with him, because "the high road hasn't really worked with you over the years." As Jax said he simply made a few mistakes, Ariana said he's made "a lot of those, to a lot of people."

In a confessional, she said Jax's behavior aren't mistakes anymore. "These are pointed choices Jax is making. This is a pattern," she said. "This is a personality. This is who this person is."

To him, she then added, "Let me tell you this, because you have been saying things about me all summer You don't have an actual clue what you're talking about when you talk about me and my house and what goes on there."

With that, she walked off.

Noting he was in a bad mood after being made to wear another t-shirt during the photoshoot, Lisa then pulled Jax aside and asked him what the hell was going on with him.

"I had a bad day," he told her. "You've been having a bad couple weeks," she shot back. He explained that he's been getting angry and popping off at people more often and didn't understand why he wasn't happy during the "biggest year of my life."

LVP warned him that he better fix himself and fast, telling him he has a "habit of self-destruction." He promised to work on himself. This was just the first of two conversations he had with Lisa -- and the second one was far more heated.

Following the photoshoot, the group reassembled at TomTom for a one-year anniversary party. Once there, Jax and Sandoval finally cleared all the tension-filled air between them.

"There are things you do that really f--king bother me," said Tom, who felt Jax was holding situations over him and made it so he wasn't "allowed to have a single disagreement with you."

Jax tried to explain his behavior by saying "something is wrong with me" and claiming he broke down crying at Home Depot. "I'm a handicap ... it's like a handicapped person," he outrageously claimed, which Sandoval was not buying.

"Come on man," said Tom. "Don't act like that gives you a f--king hall pass."

With Jax saying friendships should be this much work and Tom feeling like Taylor was never happy for him, they decided to "take a break" from each other.

Lisa was immediately by Jax's side after his tiff with Sandoval, as she pleaded with him to work it out. "This is not just about a f--king television show Lisa, these are my true friends," he told her. "This is why my show is successful."

Vanderpump was not thrilled with that comment, honing in on it as she unloaded on Jax. "It's actually not your show, it's my show and I put your ass on it, so don't be f--king disrespectful to me," she told him. "Don't start with me."

"Stop making yourself feel more special than you are," she then told him. "We're all human beings, we're all gonna lose people, we're all gonna fall in love, we're all gonna have great relationships, we're all gonna lose our parents, we're all gonna go through tragedy, because that's what life is about. You've got a beautiful woman, you've got every chance in life. Now pull it together, go see somebody, talk to them and realize how lucky you are. End of f--king story."

With that mic drop, she walked off.

As all this was going on, there were little fires everywhere throughout the party.

Kristen, Katie and Stassi once again got into it over their crumbling friendship. Stassi called out Kristen for always playing the victim, while Katie said all their issues were Doute's own doing. Their fight ended with Stassi declaring the end of Witches of WeHo.

Danica even faced off against Mini-Scheana, Las Vegas cocktail waitress Karrah, who kept trying to insert herself into a conversation between Actual Scheana, Ariana and Stassi. As Danica told her to leave them alone, it escalated and Danica may or may not have shoved the other girl. Lisa sent Danica home ... and all of this feels like a setup for a Las Vegas spinoff.

At least one beef was settled peacefully, however, as James Kennedy finally apologized to Lala Kent's fiance Randall Emmett. Kennedy took ownership of his "bullshit" comments in the past, said he and Lala were "perfect" together and admitted he was "immature."