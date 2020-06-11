Faith Stowers Contacted Lawyer for Defamation Case Against Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

Getty

"When people are watching that and see people get away with racist comments time and time again, it is not OK."

The two former "Vanderpump Rules" stars were fired from the Bravo show on Tuesday after their attempt at reporting Faith to police for a crime she didn't commit was resurfaced.

"I actually reached out to an [attorney]." Faith told Page Six. "The time may have passed for me to do that but it is still a thought."

Faith -- who appeared on "Vanderpump Rules" off and on from 2015 to 2017 -- said she believes it would be a defamation case against Stassi and Kristen, but she would have had to file the lawsuit within a year of the incident, which occurred in 2018.

During an Instagram Live session earlier this month, Faith recalled the incident. "There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

Around the time of the incident, Stassi admitted on a podcast that she and Kristen were scouring Faith's Instagram to find pictures of Faith to match up with the criminal's tattoos and "wig."

"We are like we just solved a f--king crime," she said on "Bitch Bible." "We start calling the police. The police don't give a f--k. It's really hard to get in touch with the police unless it’s an emergency."

Kristen posted about it online, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

The pair also admitted to calling military police to say Faith had gone AWOL, which Faith disputed saying she was "honorably discharged."

Meanwhile, Faith told Page Six she hopes Bravo does better in the future with choosing who appears on their shows.

"I love Bravo," she said. "You put them on a show because people look up to them. But racism is learned, and when people are watching that and see people get away with racist comments time and time again, it is not OK."