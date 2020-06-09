Vanderpump Rules Fires Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni

Getty

The four will not return for the show's ninth season.

"Vanderpump Rules" is cleaning house after a number of its stars have come under fire for racist tweets and accusations of racism by a former castmate.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," Bravo confirmed in a statement to TooFab on Tuesday.

The move comes after a recent interview former star Faith Stowers did, in which she opened up about her experience as the only Black cast member during her time on the show. Stowers played a minor role in Season 4, before returning as a guest star in Season 6 following a hookup with Jax Taylor -- who cheated on his then-girlfriend/now-wife Brittany Cartwright with her.

On an Instagram Live she said some of her former costars did nothing but "attack, attack, attack, attack, attack" after her Jax hookup was exposed. "I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths," she added.

She then turned her focus on Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute directly, accusing them of calling the police on her after they said she looked like a different Black woman who had been drugging and robbing men in Los Angeles at the time.

When the police did not take Stassi and Kristen seriously the two admitted to also calling the military police claiming Stowers had gone AWOL -- Stowers says she was honorably discharged -- and accused her of stealing Jax's car.

The two boasted about their behavior online and in interviews at the time. Following Faith's interview calling them out, they both apologized this week. Since Faith's interview, Stassi has been dropped by both her publicist and agent, as well as partnerships with razor brand Billie and Ritual vitamins.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," said Stassi in her apology. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt that I caused," she continued. "I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

"I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," the statement went on. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

She concluded, "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

On her own page, Kristen said she had been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers."

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," she wrote. "It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

As for Max and Brett, they were called out for racist tweets in their past right before the new season premiered.

"It upsets me that the word n---a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word," wrote Max in a 2012 tweet. In another, he added, "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole."

Brett also had a ton of tweets using the N-word.

On the recent reunion, Lisa Vanderpump defended her decision to keep them by telling Andy Cohen, "If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn't matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job."

"I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things," Max said when Andy Cohen gave him the floor last night. "I have a grandfather who pretty much raised me who's African American, I have a half-Black mom and we live in a generation now where saying some things, even if you are of that culture, it's frowned upon. I'm just really sincerely sorry, there's no excuses."

Added Brett, "It wasn't okay then, it's not okay now. It's something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we'd literally be in the same room and just say stupid shit to each other, and it was a dumb f--king thing to do."

"I'm doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be, and try to emulate that to everybody else," he added.