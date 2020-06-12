Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba Hospitalized with 'Severe Injuries' From Motorcycle Crash

Twitter

Despite being hospitalized, he still made it a point to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dashboard Confessional's lead singer, Chris Carrabba, revealed he is in the hospital recovering from "severe injuries" sustained during a motorcycle accident last weekend.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the musician, 45, gave his fans an update on his condition alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed wearing a face mask.

"Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident," he shared. "My injuries were severe but not life threatening. I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude."

"I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come," he added.

Carrabba then addressed the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, saying he will continue to support the cause while he is recovering.

"I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that I stand with Black lives matter," he wrote. "In the near future it is likely I will no be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don't hear from me on critical social issues I trust that you will know where I stand."

In another post, he thanked the companies that made the motorcycle safety gear that protected him during the crash. He also thanked his family and friends for their support.

"To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I'm grateful to have your support as I go through it," he concluded.

Read the full posts above.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.