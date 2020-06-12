Jesse McCartney Reunites with Dream Street for Musical Tribute to Chris Trousdale After COVID-19 Death

Instagram

The former boy band came together with a musical performance of their biggest hit "It Happens Every Time" on what would have been Trousdale's 35th birthday.

Their career as a boy band may have never reached its full potential, but there is a generation of younger fans who definitely connected with Dream Street through their prevalence on Radio Disney at the turn of the century.

The young group was only together for three years, from 1999 to 2002, until a dispute between their parents and their management led to the group being disbanded and the boys released from their contracts.

But clearly that bond formed through those formative years has stayed strong with Jesse McCartney, Matt Ballinger, Greg Raposo, Frankie Galasso and Chris Trousdale, who passed away on June 2 due to complications from COVID-19.

In a stirring tribute to their friend, the four remaining members of the band came together with a new performance of their biggest hit, "It Happens Every Time."

As with the rest of the boys, Trousdale continued his career in music after Dream Street broke up, finding further success on Radio Disney with collaborative works with Play and Nikki Cleary.

He took some time away from the spotlight to care for his ailing mother, but returned in recent years on television in shows like "Lucifer" and trying his play as a contestant on "The Voice."

McCartney, who has had the most mainstream success since the band's brief heyday, shared the touching tribute clip to his Instagram page. He's found a whole new generation of fans to join his old-school followers thanks to a second-place finish as Turtle on "The Masked Singer."

This was a song they first sang as young children, and yet their adult voices harmonized beautifully. Video of them performing from their respective homes, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that took their friend -- was interspersed with footage of Trousdale performing with the band and throughout his career.

As fun as it was seeing him singing with other costumed critters on the bonkers show, there was no denying the heart and passion he poured into this performance, and the obvious friendship he and his former bandmates still have.

That kinship and chemistry came through even from four different locations in a beautiful way. Grief can have a powerful effect in bringing people closer together, and no one understands what Trousdale's life was like during those year than these four men.

It was a powerful and stirring tribute to their bandmate and friend and a great way to honor what would have been his 35th birthday.

