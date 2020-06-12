Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Hope to Be 'Part of the Solution' After Being Fired

Getty

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have released their first statement since being fired from the show.

While we know for sure Stassi was dropped by her former publicist, she and Kristen have now both signed with Steve Honig, who released a new comment on Friday morning.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," it read. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere."

"Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward," added Honig.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," Bravo confirmed in a statement to TooFab on Tuesday.

The move came after a recent interview former star Faith Stowers did, in which she opened up about her experience as the only Black cast member during her time on the show. Stowers played a minor role in Season 4, before returning as a guest star in Season 6 following a hookup with Jax Taylor -- who cheated on his then-girlfriend/now-wife Brittany Cartwright with her.

On an Instagram Live she said some of her former costars did nothing but "attack, attack, attack, attack, attack" after her Jax hookup was exposed. "I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths," she added.

She then turned her focus on Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute directly, accusing them of calling the police on her after they said she looked like a different Black woman who had been drugging and robbing men in Los Angeles at the time.

When the police did not take Stassi and Kristen seriously the two admitted to also calling the military police claiming Stowers had gone AWOL -- Stowers says she was honorably discharged -- and accused her of stealing Jax's car.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," said Stassi in her apology. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt that I caused," she continued. "I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

"I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," the statement went on. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

She concluded, "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

On her own page, Kristen said she had been "taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers."

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am not completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," she wrote.