Faith Stowers, More Bravo Stars React After Vanderpump Rules Fires Four Cast Members for Racist Behavior

Bravo

NeNe teased she had more tea to spill, while Candiace Dillard asked for more accountability from Bravo.

Faith Stowers, whose recent interview renewed interest in how she was treated as one of the show's two Black employees, was one of the first to celebrate the news.

In a statement to Page Six, she said she feels "so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward."

"I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don't know what will happen if I don't say anything, but I'm glad I did," she added. "Now I'm seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes also reacted to the news on Bravo's Instagram page, after they shared the statement there. In the comments, Leakes wrote, "Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there's a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly?"

Fans, of course, pleaded with her to do it publicly, but she has yet to spill any more tea.

Fellow RHOA star Porsha Williams also praised the decision in the comments, sharing a single clap emoji. "Shahs of Sunset" star Reza Farahan left a simple emoji as well, cosigning the decision with some raised hands.

While "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Candiace Dillard called the move a "great step," she also pleaded with Bravo for some more transparency as to why they only took action now.

"I think it would be helpful to accompany these terminations with a thorough explanation as to why they were let go," she wrote in the comments to Bravo's post. "Especially given the fact that their racial indiscretions took place months, and in some cases years ago and they were allowed to keep their jobs."

"Having an honest conversation about why BRAVO is choosing not to associate with people who display implicit and explicit racial biases needs to be a part of the conversation if pop culture leaders (like my network) are going to help heal The wounds of racism in this country," she added.

Dillard's costar Wendy Osefo asked the network to "create a working group comprised of Black talent" from Bravo and executives "to co-create a shared vision of inclusionary practices to ensure equity within the workplace." Added Gizelle Bryant, "Very good to know."

So far, nobody else from "Vanderpump Rules" has reacted, though most of them appeared to be blindsided by the announcement. When TooFab reached out to reps for comment, most of them relayed they had just heard the news themselves.

Brittany Cartwright -- whose husband, Jax Taylor, cheated on her with Faith -- was one of the few who previously condemned Stassi and Kristen's behavior, after she was lumped in with them by a fan comment.

"I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized," Brittany said in her comments on a #BlackOutThursday post, before eventually shutting off the comments on the post. A screen shot of her response was captured and shared on Reddit.

"I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and I did that rightfully so like any other human being would do if they had just found out what I did," Brittany continued. "If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me."

"I was nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point and I had nothing to do with any cops," she continued. "She knows that and I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It's a shame I'm getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life. I will continue to support this movement and I won't let this drag me down. Have a great day."

Stowers opened the floodgates in an interview last week, in which she opened up about her experience as the only Black cast member during her time on the show. Faith played a minor role in Season 4, before returning as a guest star in Season 6 following a hookup with Jax, who cheated on his then-girlfriend/now-wife Brittany at the time.

On an Instagram Live she said some of her former costars did nothing but "attack, attack, attack, attack, attack" after her Jax hookup was exposed. "I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths," she added.

She then turned her focus on Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, accusing them of calling the police on her after they said she looked like a different Black woman who had been drugging and robbing men in Los Angeles at the time. When the police did not take Stassi and Kristen seriously, the two admitted to also calling the military police claiming Stowers had gone AWOL -- Faith says she was honorably discharged -- and accused her of stealing Jax's car.

The two boasted about their behavior online and in interviews at the time. Following Faith's interview calling them out, they both apologized, but it was too late. On Tuesday, Bravo confirmed Stassi, Kristen -- as well as Max and Brett, who were exposed for sharing racist tweets before joining the show -- would not be returning for Season 9.

As Dillard pointed out above, all of these actions went down years ago -- as Stassi and Kristen were very vocal about their treatment of Faith in 2018, while Brett and Max's tweets were also from a while back and brought to light right before the new season began.

On Part 1 of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, Lisa Vanderpump defended her decision to keep the boys them by telling Andy Cohen, "If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn't matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job."