NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors About Her Exiting RHOA

Bravo

Leakes' manager wants to set the record straight about the upcoming season.

NeNe Leakes is denying claims she was not offered a peach for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The reality star and OG of the franchise made news recently as rumors began swirling that she was let go from the Bravo series.

"It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA," Leakes' manager, Steven Grossman told People on Thursday. "Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be."

Grossman added that he and Leakes are "having on-going bigger picture conversations with NBC Universal and have not made any decisions regarding next season specifically. Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop."

Early Thursday morning, Leakes tweeted, "I promise I’ll be the first to tell you myself! Thanks you for the love."

The outlet also spoke with a Bravo representative who backed up Grossman's claim.

"There is no truth to this story -- NeNe was not fired and conversations for the next season are still ongoing," the source said.

On Wednesday, fans began questioning Leakes return to "RHOA" after she posted and deleted a tweet which read, "You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise," according to LoveBScott.com.

She also retweeted a message from a fan, posting, "I wouldn't watch RHOA without Mrs. @NeNeLeakes she is what keeps me watching the show, she cracks me up!"

Back in April, the actress told People she wasn't sure about returning to the franchise.

"I got back and forth with it every day," she explained. "I feel like it's a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here."

Meanwhile, Eva Marcille confirmed she would not be returning to "RHOA" on Tuesday.

"I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities," Marcille said in a statement to The Jasmine Brand.

"I look forward to serving the community under Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color."

