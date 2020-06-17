Tamra Judge Calls For Kelly Dodd to Be Fired From RHOC For 'Disgusting' Racist Remarks

Getty

"There should be zero tolerance at this point."

During an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, Judge, 52, called on Bravo to cut ties with Dodd, 44, for the resurfaced comments, saying the network "shouldn't just single certain people out" like "Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

When a fan asked, "Do you think Kelly should be fired for her racist statements coming to light?" Judge replied, "Yes I do."

"That TMZ video is disgusting!" she added. "Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

Judge appeared to be referring to a video TMZ published back in 2016 that featured Dodd saying she doesn't "like" or "know any black guys" while outside of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Dodd later apologized for her comments.

"﻿﻿I am truly embarrassed. There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone," she told TMZ at the time. "That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly."

Bravo declined to comment on this story. A rep for Dodd did not immediately respond when contacted by TooFab.

The two women were axed for their treatment of a Black former costar, Faith Stowers, while the men were let go after racist tweets using the N-word were exposed.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Dodd, who joined "RHOC" in Season 11, denied rumors that she wasn't going to be returning for Season 15.

"heard you were fired from HW," a fan wrote in an Instagram comment, to which Dodd replied, "from whom? I'm not!"

"I hope you aren't fired you ARE the show Queen," another user wrote. In reply, Dodd commented back, "I'm not fired… why is this being said … if I was I would say I was fired … thank you for your lovely support."

The Bravo star previously came under fire back in April after she made "insensitive" and "stupid" remarks about the coronavirus pandemic, including calling the virus "God's way of thinning the herd." Dodd later issued an apology.

"I want to give a public apology," she shared on Instagram Live. "When I wrote that it's God's way of thinning the herd that's not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it's God's way? I'm not God, I'm not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody."

"That's not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, OK? I'm sorry."

Dodd wasn't finished begging for forgiveness as she added another clip to her public apology.

"So for anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd, I don't -- I'm just asking a question," she continued. "Is it God's way of thinning the herd? I don't know. I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid."

"So again, please accept my apology and I feel bad for everybody out there that has lost loved ones and I hope everybody's safe and protects themselves from this pandemic."

