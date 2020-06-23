The Black Eyed Peas On Why Fergie Left Group and Hasn't Returned

Getty

The group has added new flair with singer J. Rey Soul.

After 10 years of working together and creating some of the biggest songs of the 2000s & 2010s Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo discuss the real reason Fergie decided to part ways with The Black Eyed Peas.

In an interview with Billboard, Will.i.am explained how Fergie is "focusing on being a mom," and that there's no bad blood over her decision.

"That's a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we're here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway," he said. "It's really the way Fergie designed it, so we're respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her."

Fergie welcomed her son, Axl Duhamel, 6, in 2013.

Apl.de.ap wanted fans to know that no matter what happens between them, "Fergie is our sister."

"So even with these small connections, she's always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by (her) wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100%," he said.

However, the group has welcomed new singer J. Rey Soul.

Soul won the Philippines' version of "The Voice" and semi-officially joined the group in 2018 after her victory.

Taboo explained that he feels like the group is "giving birth to a new artist" with Soul.

"I really want to give her ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said — Ferg, she's doing the mom thing — but we have an amazing artist we're developing," he said. "She's part of this new album, she's part of 'Mamacita.'"

Will.i.am said Fergie hasn't heard the new album yet, but "hope she likes it."

"She hasn't heard it. She's going to hear it when everybody else hears it. I hope she likes it. We try to keep in touch," he said. "We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio."

"Translation," the name of the new album, was released June 19 and features Shakira, Soul, Maluma, J Balvin and more.