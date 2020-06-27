Kelly Clarkson Wins Emmy, Thanks Estranged Husband for 'Convincing' Her to Do Show

Getty

The host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" filed for divorce in early June.

Kelly Clarkson snagged her first Emmy for hosting "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and thanked her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, for the honors.

On Friday, the "Because of You" singer was announced as the winner of the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and she took to her Twitter to celebrate.

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!!," the 38-year-old began. "Thank y'all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can't wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!"

"I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can't," she added.

Kelly went on to give a special shout out to Brandon, writing, "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show."

Brandon, 43, is also her manager and supported the launch of the daytime talk show in September 2019.

On June 4, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents.

The singer is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, daughter River Rose, six, and son, Remington Alexander, four.

The news of the divorce came after Kelly and Brandon were quarantined at their ranch in Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Glamour UK recently, the Grammy winner discussed the difficulties of the isolation.

"I have been an emotional roller-coaster," she said. "This has been really hard as a working parent 'cause I'm still doing all the same jobs. It's been exhausting, honestly."

Earlier this week, she also opened up about her struggle with depression on her show with guest Demi Lovato.

"I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I've suffered from depression," Kelly told Demi. "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world, or just from childhood, you've been trained to just keep going and you can handle it."

"Especially as a woman it's like, 'Don't let them see you sweat,'" she added.

Meanwhile, Kelly is now much closer to joining the EGOT club -- needing only an Oscar and a Tony to fulfill the requirements. After John Legend tweeted to Kelly on Friday that she is "halfway" there, the singer responded, "Watch out @johnlegend I'm comin' for that EGOT status."

