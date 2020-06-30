Tina Knowles Slams Kentucky AG For Hosting Engagement Party While Breonna Taylor's Family Waits for Justice

"I have no problem with who he marries, that is his personal business," Tina wrote. "I just don't understand his actions!!!"

Tina Knowles has slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron after he appeared to host a party over the weekend.

On Monday night, Beyonce's mom reshared a tweet featuring photos that were supposedly taken at Cameron's engagement celebration and called out the AG for partying -- without masks -- while the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's tragic death have yet to be charged.

Instead of charging the killers of #BreonnaTaylor ..... Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had an engagement party this weekend.😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/Ddmc54OWwa — Brandon U. Johnson (@brandonujohnson) June 29, 2020 @brandonujohnson

"I was shocked to learn that the attorney general for Kentucky is a 34 year old black man. A republican," Tina wrote on Instagram, alongside a screen grab of the tweet. "When Breonna's Mother Tamika asked to speak with him, he had someone else call her.! 💔💔"

"When he ran for office there are a lot of Black people that were excited and thought oh my God maybe we have a fair chance now because it will be a black man in this position!" she continued. "He will be fair and unbiased towards Black people. They voted for him. Well That's why it's important to educate yourself on people who are running for office."

"I have no problem with who he marries, that is his personal business," Tina concluded. "That is not what this post is about! I just don't understand his actions!!! And where are their masks?"

Cameron, 34, who has been the Kentucky Attorney General since 2019, is the first and only Black Attorney General in the state's history. He has yet to publicly respond to the criticism surrounding his apparent engagement party.

Tina's post comes over three months since Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot eight times after officers raided her apartment and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.

Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming charges of battery, excessive force, and gross negligence.

At the time, police targeted Taylor's home after a "no-knock warrant" was issued to her address as authorities suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving packages at her apartment, according to TMZ.

Police claimed they knocked on the door, announced themselves and were met with gunfire upon entering the apartment, citing Taylor's boyfriend as the instigator.

In the family's lawsuit, the incident is said to have unfolded differently, with the police breaking into her apartment unannounced and her boyfriend shooting in self-defense. It has also been claimed authorities went to the wrong home.

None of the three LMPD officers involved -- Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove -- have been arrested or charged with any crime. However, Hankinson has been terminated by the police department.

Breonna would have turned 27 on June 5. Politicians, activists and celebrities paid tribute on social media in honor of her birthday.

Breonna's name has become a rallying cry at nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

