Louisville Courthouse Being Boarded Up Ahead of Breonna Taylor Announcement

"Multiple staffers said they were all asked to leave the building and that they were told, privately, that a decision was being announced soon on Breonna Taylor."

The Louisville courthouse was seen being boarded up on Thursday ahead of an announcement on the Breonna Taylor case.

Taylor was the 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician fatally shot eight times after officers raided her apartment in an attempted drug sting and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend on March 13.

Breonna's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming charges of battery, excessive force, and gross negligence.

Court house in Louisville is being boarded up right now.



Real Justice PAC co-founder, activist, and writer Shaun King posted a video of the windows of the courthouse being covered with plywood alongside the caption, "Multiple staffers said they were all asked to leave the building and that they were told, privately, that a decision was being announced soon on Breonna Taylor."

"Speculation was that no charges will be filed."

An hour later he tweeted, "I just spoke to a source in the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office. At 3pm he is going to announce that the Louisville Police did a horrible investigation and gave him an unprofessional/incomplete file. He will now fully lead the investigation alongside the FBI."

Other online users agreed with the theory that the courthouse was taking precautions against rioting in case the officers involved are not charged as one posted, "I have a suspicion that no charges will be filed... #BLM."

"Considering the police report allegedly inducted that Breonna wasn't hurt during the no-knock warrant... I think they can expect protests. They deserve it plus charges for those cops and anyone else who covered it up," wrote another follower.

However, Courier Journal reporter Tessa Duvall posted, "AG Daniel Cameron is having a press conference at 3 p.m. From his office: 'This press conference is informational only. The investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor remains ongoing, and specific information related to the investigation will not be discussed at today's event.'"

Back in March, police targeted Breonna's home after a "no-knock warrant" was issued to her address as authorities suspected a man involved in a drug ring was receiving packages at her apartment, according to TMZ.

Police say they knocked on the door, announced themselves and were met with gunfire upon entering the apartment, citing Breonna's boyfriend as the instigator.

In the family's lawsuit, the incident is said to have unfolded differently, with the police breaking into her apartment unannounced and her boyfriend shooting in self-defense.

Breonna's tragic story has been part of the nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death, who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, faces 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter charges.

The three other officers in the arrest -- Thomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao -- were charged with aiding and abetting the homicide.