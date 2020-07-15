Shahs of Sunset Releases Explosive First Trailer for Virtual Reunion -- See Who Walks Off

Bravo

See which castmember gets so heated they walk off camera.

The first look at the "Shahs of Sunset" Season 8 reunion is here!

In an explosive teaser for the Bravo series' two-part "virtual showdown," hosted by Andy Cohen, Mercedes "MJ" Javid is still at odds with her co-stars after she was accused of instigating rumors about her former BFF Reza Farahan's marriage to Adam Farahan.

While the preview starts off fairly calm, things go from 0 to 100 when MJ interjects to deny she was involved in conspiring with Ali Ashouri. (ICYMI, Ali claimed Reza's husband sent him "sexually explicit" text messages.)

"I didn't have anything to do with Ali!" MJ tells the camera and Mike Shouhed yells back, "There's no accountability!"

Later, MJ goes after Destiney Rose, saying she has "zero respect" for her.

"You're a liar, from your weave to your toes!" she says, to which Destiney hits back, "Listen, you already took up all of the space! You're a big girl!"

Meanwhile, MJ appears to reach her breaking point when Andy asks her if he was trying to "retaliate against" Reza.

"Destiney knows the reason!" Reza yells, causing MJ to walk off camera.

"OK, I'm out!" MJ says, to which Mike replies, "Sit the f--k down."

Watch the drama go down in the clip, above!

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home" "Shahs of Sunset" virtual two-part reunion airs Sunday, July 19 and Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.