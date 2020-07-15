Swap Out Your Sweats for This Summer Loungewear

Shopbop

When it's too hot for sweats but you don't feel like wearing real clothes, this is how you solve that problem.

TooFab may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

In case you haven't seen the news, rumor has it that sweatpants are sold out pretty much everywhere... but we think this is a good thing. Who wants to be sitting around baking in sweatpants in the middle of summer? We say save those for the winter months, and slip into something a little more breathable--without sacrificing the comfort, of course. It's a good thing stores like Alternative Apparel, Revolve and even Bloomingdale's have options that cover all those bases and more.

From comfy dresses to slouchy tops to pants you can still run to the store in, we highly recommend you put your sweatpants back into storage and give some of this loungewear its time in the sun (so to speak).

Chaser makes some fantastically comfy clothes, both in and out of the loungewear category. That's why we love this jumpsuit: it's lightweight, breathable, and fashionable with a ruffled square neckline and smocked elastic bodice, so you could wear it pretty much anywhere. Grab the Chaser Smocked Jumpsuit at Shopbop for $88.

Shopbop

If you're a pajama fan but don't like how constricting a full set can feel, we highly recommend this easy breezy shorts set. They're soft and breathable, with a v-neck and elastic waistband, and delicate decorative details that give them just a hint of whimsy. Scoop up the Pointelle Pajamas at H&M for $24.99.

H&M

Channel your inner Jennifer Beals in this dolman top with a wide boatneck, giving you the option to wear it off-the-shoulder if you're feeling saucy. And why wouldn't you be? Made of breathable cotton with three-quarter sleeves, you'll look super stylish when you pair this with cropped leggings and practice your ballet moves in front of the TV (just don't spill your Diet Pepsi down the front). Take a spin in the Velvet by Graham & Spencer Dolman Sleeve Top at Bloomingdale's for $80.

Bloomingdale's

If ever there were a fabric that were made for summer, it's jersey (sorry, linen). It's soft, breathable, and in these wide-legged lounge pants, it's an absolute dream to wear during hotter days and nights. Plus, these pants are still presentable enough to wear for a run to the store. They're also made from organic and recycled materials, so you're helping the planet by adding these to your collection. Kick back in these Wide Leg Eco-Jersey Pants at Alternative Apparel for $52.

Alternative Apparel

Do you really need to wear pants, though? No, not when you have this cute t-shirt dress. Monrow is also known for their super soft and comfy loungewear, which is why you're destined to love kicking around the house in this short-sleeved mini that has the perfect amount of stretch to hug your bod without making it feel constricted. Take a breather in the Monrow Granite Thermal Pocket T Dress at Revolve for $158.

Revolve