Video Captures Insane Brawl Over Delayed Spirit Airline Flight

Instagram

Three passengers are said to have become "combative" and hurled items at the workers before rushing the counter.

Three Spirit Airline employees were injured during a violent brawl in the Fort Lauderdale International Airport after three women attacked them, per police reports.

On Tuesday, video captured the suspects hurling items at the airline workers before rushing toward the counter as they had "became combative following a delayed flight," according to a statement by Spirit.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report states that the employees were hit with "miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During the one-minute clip, a melee ensues after the suspects attack at least one of the employees behind the counter and several workers attempt to break it up.

"The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times," the police report said.

The three women arrested said they were trying to get home to Philadelphia, according to WGPL News.

Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for allegedly stealing a Spirit employee's phone, while Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were both charged with battery.

In the Spirit Airline statement, the company paid tribute to the workers for their "professionalism and quick actions."

"This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business," read the statement. "We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind."