Hair Products That'll Help You Tame the Humidity Frizzies

It may be the season of exploding hair, but these products will help you tame that beast (or at least, make it more presentable).

They say there are three absolutes in life: death, taxes, and July heat will come to ruin your blow-out, especially if you have a job interview, date, or some other important event. The heat frizzies come for us all, and they are unrelenting. But rather than wear your hair in a bun until fall, consider trying some creative styling options to keep your tresses in tip-top shape.

From how you wash and dry your hair to how you style it, every step counts. And these are the products that will help you along the way.

First things first, you have to start with a good foundation--which means the process begins when you wash and condition your hair. Olaplex has built a whole system around nourishing your strands so they won't go berserk. The Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner were created to help moisturize, repair and maintain the bonds within your hair, eliminating frizz and flyaways. Wash your cares away with Olaplex's No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, both $28 at Sephora.

Olaplex

Once you're done washing, do not--we repeat, do not--towel-dry your hair, 'cause that'll just exacerbate the issue. Instead, wrap it in this hair turban that sucks up the moisture to cut your drying time by 50%, and reduces breakage and cuticle roughage (which causes frizz) in the process. This is definitely a Holy Grail product for those with curly hair. Get wrapped up in Aquis' Lisse Luxe Hair Turban for $30 at Sephora.

Aquis

There's a boatload of styling products you could use to get your hair to calm down, but the most important one is a styling cream that can hydrate and nourish to help reduce frizz. This one counts Argan Oil as one of its ingredients (hair loves this), and includes anti-static ingredients to condition your mane. It offers soft hold and even works for next-day styles. Smooth it out with Moroccanoil's Hydrating Styling Cream for $34 at Sephora.

Moroccan Oil

Make sure you have a good finisher for your 'do, but know that hairspray isn't always the thing that'll keep the frizzies away. Instead, try this dry conditioning spray that reduces frizz by 92% using a unique five-oil blend that mimics the oils naturally found in healthy hair. It's also formulated to seal the cuticle of the hair and add shine and softness, all without leaving build-up. Get glossy with Living Proof's No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer for $29 at Sephora.

Living Proof

Or just say "f--k it" and wear a hat like the SK Hat Shop Everyday Unisex Cotton Dad Hat for $8.99 at Walmart.

