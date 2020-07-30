Director Catherine Hardwicke Talks Potential Twilight Reunion & Her New Project Don't Look Deeper (Exclusive)

"There's always the fan bases that, you know, have like 'Twilight Forever' and stuff. So yeah."

With a rush of reunions for beloved TV shows and movies happening, it was only a matter of time before "Twilight" fans would be clamoring for their favorite characters to get back together.

And the director of "Twilight" is all about it.

During a chat with TooFab about her latest project -- a sci-fi teen drama called "Don't Look Deeper" -- Catherine Hardwicke revealed there could be one in the works.

"Oh, probably," she replied when asked if there were plans for a reunion. "There's always the fan bases that are like 'Twilight Forever' and stuff. So, yeah."

As for the cast coming together virtually, Hardwicke said, "That would be fun."

"The best we could do right now," she added, referring to the social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, much like her work with teenage vampire angst in "Twilight," Hardwicke found herself dealing with a teen coming to terms with her true identity for "Don't Look Deeper."

In the new Quibi series, actress Helena Howard plays Aisha, a California high school student who discovers her parents (Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer) may not be telling her the truth about who -- or what -- she is.

"I think I loved the fact that it was a very layered story because I really related to the coming of age story of Helena's character," Hardwicke explained. "And Aisha having this self discovery that was more mind blowing than almost every self discovery any teenager ever has."

"And then I was fascinated by Don Cheadle, his character that he, you know, accepted and loved [Aisha]," she continued. "Also, Emily Mortimer's character, you know, who was the creator. That was fascinating."

"It was just so deep."

Howard chatted with TooFab as well and gave her thoughts on how she went about portraying a robot, calling it an acting opportunity rather than a hindrance.

"I think a challenge is great with anything that you pursue," she began. "But once you, you know, start seeing it as a roadblock, that's when it's a challenge."

"I think the interesting thing about Aisha is that -- the robot is sort of an unconscious conscious. She doesn't know -- it's sort of like a stasis mode, a spell."

Working with a diverse cast was also something that interested Hardwicke about the project.

"I think that the story is all about kind of inclusivity and, you know, is about humanity and compassion and so I think every movie I've ever done, I've always tried to have a very inclusive cast," she explained.

"A lot of the actors I knew from before and I loved them and, you know, it just -- it makes it -- so it made it so vibrant and beautiful, I thought."

"Don't Look Deeper" is available to stream on Quibi.

