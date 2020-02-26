Robert Pattinson has come a long way in his career from his inauspicious -- but still lusted after -- early days as a star in the Harry Potter franchise and, obviously, the much-maligned blockbuster "Twilight" films.

He rocketed to superstardom at such a meteoric rate that he admitted he still has "terror memories" from those days, but not because of the films or even their obsessive fanbases.

"I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi," he told GQ. "I still don full-on protective armor, hood up, hat down."

The piece, which is more about Pattinson's long-time role as the face of Dior Homme's fragrance campaign, also allows Pattinson to poke fun at his styles. While he's now often lauded for how fashionable and sharp he looks during red carpets and other public appearances, that hasn't always been the case for the English sex symbol.

His association with Dior dates back to 2012, and he largely credits that association with his fashionista status.

"If I was choosing to wear clothes myself, I don't think I would have gone in a lot the directions that I have ended up going in with Dior and people like Kim Jones," he told the outlet. "I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin."

"I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year - never would have imagined that!" he added.

While it's a bold and unorthodox look, it's still a huge step forward to the types of styles he came up with on his own. Even Pattinson cringed thinking about his look for the 2005 "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" red carpet.

"I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket," he laughed. "I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box."

While he's been able to enjoy a somewhat lower public profile in the intervening years, that could well all change again, as Pattinson is the latest actor to take on the iconic role of Batman.

Already, the internet broke in half for just the first glimpse of his costume, so suddenly everyone is obsessed with what Robert Pattinson is wearing again.

And it's only going to crescendo toward a fever pitch in anticipation of the film's June 25, 2021 theatrical release. Hopefully, the actor has a better time this time with a similarly rabid fanbase, and maybe the paparazzi will relax a bit, too.

But if not, at least he's already mastered the look: "full-on protective armor, hood up, hat down."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty