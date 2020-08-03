Colton Underwood, Rachel Lindsay and More React to Bombshell Double Bachelorette Reports

Getty

Clare Crawley has reportedly fallen in love and left the show just a couple of weeks in, with Tayshia Adams stepping in to complete the season -- and both stories will feature on the show!

Chris Harrison could not possibly say emphatically enough that this will be the "most dramatic season ever" when it comes to the upcoming "Bachelorette."

Harrison was one of several members of Bachelor Nation who spoke out on Monday as TMZ confirmed earlier reports that Clare Crawley had stepped down as this season's "Bachelorette" to be replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Well, that may not be the best way to describe it, but as it is kind of a mess, it's also not entirely wrong. The good news is that Clare reportedly stepped down because she found love with one of her suitors.

That makes her season a check in the win column for the franchise. Unfortunately, she reached that conclusion very early in the run, with lots of suitors left, and reportedly just refused to continue.

So producers scrambled to salvage the season by bringing in one of Colton Underwood's finalists, Tayshia Adams, who had previously been in the running for Clare's season. She'll pick up where Clare left off, reportedly with the same men -- and possibly some of those Clare had sent home.

Perhaps the wildest news to come out of all of this -- none of which has been confirmed by ABC or Warner Bros. -- is that the season will follow both women's journeys to find love. Does that mean a longer season? Or just a faster journey for Tayshia when she's brought up from the minors to pinch-hit ... pinch-date?

Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser 😉 https://t.co/nmzwdtDSCl — Colton Underwood (@colton) August 3, 2020 @colton

"Congrats @TayshiaAdams -- good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," tweeted Colton Underwood. Tayshia was one of his last two finalists before he dumped them both to chase after Cassie Randolph -- and jump over a fence.

In a big step for representation, Tayshia will become the second Black franchise lead, beating out Bachelor Matt James, whose season hasn't begun filming.

Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black franchise lead, was thrilled with the news, telling ET, "I have been fighting for inclusion, and I‘ve said before that Tayshia would be an excellent 'Bachelorette,' so I am more than happy to pass the torch."

"I am so excited to see what she's going to do, how she will represent herself and her journey to find love," she continued. "Now she's in the driver's seat, and I'm excited to see her get this opportunity."

Ten years after she was "The Bachelorette," Ali Fedotowsky loves that Clare was able to remove herself from the show after finding the one for her, telling ET she knew her "top two the first night."

"I feel like Clare, maybe if she was like, 'There is no top two, there is a top one, and I know it right now and I'm done,'" Ali said. "I think that's so awesome, not only that she figured it out if that's the case, but I think it's awesome of the show to let that happen."

She went so far as to suggest that she doesn't believe she would have been allowed the opportunity to walk away in her season if she'd reached the same conclusion. "The fact that they're shaking it up and saying, 'Sure, fine, you can go, and we'll bring in someone new,' I think that's so much fun, and I hope that's the case," she said.

Mykenna Dorn, who competed on Peter Weber's disaster of a season, is hoping it's a win-win for both women.

"If this is true then this will for sure be the most dramatic season EVER!!," she tweeted, in a nod to Harrison's most famous line. "Guess we'll all have to tune in to see how this one goes down. I hope both Clare and Tayshia leave happy and in love!!"

As for Harrison, even the host and mastermind behind much of the show's shenanigans couldn't resist chiming in on Monday.

Hey guys been gone a while and feel like it’s important I say something on this... #TheBachelorGOAT @AliFedotowsky starts in 30 minutes phew I feel better getting that out — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) August 3, 2020 @chrisbharrison

Oh well, guess it was too much to think he'd spill the beans just yet. That wouldn't be very dramatic, now would it?

"The Bachelorette" -- or is that "The Bachelorettes" -- is only listed as Coming Soon on ABC. It is scheduled to air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET whenever it does kick off what might just be it's "most dramatic season ever."

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.