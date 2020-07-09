Colton Underwood Says He 'Gained So Much Clarity' From Cassie Randolph Breakup

Getty

"I've come to realize when you're in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective."

Colton Underwood says he's "gained so much clarity" about what he wants in a relationship after his split from Cassie Randolph.

On Thursday, the former "Bachelor" star took to Instagram to share an update on how he's doing since he and Randolph broke up last May.

"These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I'm an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y'all," Underwood captioned a photo of himself. "When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends."

"I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week," he added, seeming to refer to Randolph's interview on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!" on Monday.

Underwood continued to discuss their romance -- which began on the former football star's season of "The Bachelor" -- revealing that their relationship taught him "so many lessons."

"Every experience provides us with an opportunity for growth," he wrote. "If you've been kind enough to have followed our story you've been with us through all of the ups and downs which have taught me so many lessons. I've come to realize when you're in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship."

"I'm so excited for this next chapter of my life with new stories and new people," Underwood concluded. "I can't thank y'all enough for your understanding and your support during this time. Your messages mean a lot!"

The reality star's past came exactly a week after Randolph revealed on Instagram that the last two years living in the spotlight have been increasingly difficult for her.

"Since then, I've been trying to learn how to navigate my life changes while also trying to cling to who I am," she wrote alongside a photo of herself solo on a beach. "I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice. For someone like me it's been paralyzing."

The former teacher said the "constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors" has worn her down.

"It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show."

As the breakup was only six weeks ago, Randolph said the wound is still fresh and wished critics would leave her alone.

"It's been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it," she confessed. "I'm STILL going thru it. It's hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."

On Monday, Randolph spoke about the split during an virtual apperance on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!"

"I think going through any breakup is really hard but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges," she explained. "I mean, I’ve never gone through any of this before so we’re both kind of learning to navigate it. We’re on good terms and hanging in there."

However, after the interview aired, Randolph said she was "irritated" by how everything was edited.

"I’ve said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about," she relayed in an Instagram Story. "There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship."

Underwood and Randolph both announced on May 29 that they had split after two years together.

