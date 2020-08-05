Who's the Boss? Sequel Series in the Works with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

Everett Collection

Don't count out original co-stars Judith Light or Danny Pintauro just yet, either.

Well, we never got a definitive answer of just "Who's the Boss?" when the classic sitcom first aired, so maybe the second time will clear it up.

Or maybe the fact that a sequel series is in development with series stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano is all the answer we need. In the original series, which ran from 1984 to 1992, the debate was between Danza and co-star Judith Light.

So maybe Tony was the boss after all. The groundbreaking series featured non-traditional gender roles at a time when they were still largely enforced on traditional television. Danza portrayed Tony Micelli, a live-in-housekeeper for Light's widowed advertising executive, Angela Bower.

Milano portrayed Tony's sassy daughter, Samantha, opposite Danny Pintauro as Angela's precocious young son, Jonathan. Katherine Helmond rounded out the cast as Angela's sharp-tongued mother, Mona. Helmond passed away in February 2019.

"I AM SO EXCITED!" Milano captioned an image from the show on her Instagram. "I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Tony jumped on Instagram to share his excitement, as well, with a series of shots from the show, captioning his post, "Very excited to bring 'Who’s The Boss?' back to television!"

The new series picks up with Milano's Samantha now the single mother, perhaps not so coincidentally living in the same house she grew up in. That, of course, raises the question of where Light and Pintauro are -- after all, it was Light's Angela who owned the house.

While neither of them have officially signed onto the revival, both actors have expressed their support -- the cast has stayed tight over the years -- with Deadline reporting that there are hopes of finding ways to bring them both back in some capacity.

Legendary producer Norman Lear returns as an executive producer of the new revival, which promises to look at generational differences, perspective differences and even parenting differences, alongside Danza and Milano (plus, Lear's producing partner Brent Miller of ACT III Productions, and Dan Farah of Farah Films).

To sweeten the pot, the new series -- with Danza and Milano attached -- will be offered as part of a package deal by Sony Pictures Television with the license for the 196 episodes of the original series. That could be particularly attractive, perhaps, to a streaming platform.

