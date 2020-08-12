AGT Fifth Judge: How Did One of the Strongest Acts of the Season Just Go Home?

NBC

"America's Got Talent" winners Kodi Lee and Mat Franco returned as eleven acts became five -- and boy did y’all mess this one up!

Once again, Kelly Clarkson was on board to fill in for Simon Cowell, and she was joined by a pair of former “America's Got Talent" winners to help the show fill out an hour-long episode just to reveal five names.

Speaking of those five names, we had our predictions from the previous night to see if we (by which we mean you) got it right. We predicted you would advance Feng E, Double Dragon, Archie Williams, Roberta Battaglia and Simon & Maria.

We got it almost right, but then you got it so very wrong and created a heartbreaking face-off we would have never predicted, and definitely did not want to see.

Once again, the results are done in an overly complex fashion. Acts one, two and three advance automatically. Then four, five and six battle it out for the live Dunkin’ Save. Then the remaining two acts among those three face the judges who fill that final slot.

Whew! There are so many ways to advance it makes it even harder to predict, and easier to have your heart broken. Is that why it happened tonight?

Along the way, we were treated to two triumphant winners returning to the stage that made them. Magician Mat Franco blew everyone away with three incredible "coincidences," while reigning champ Kodi Lee showed us a softer side.

Who do I think I am? you ask. Well, I spent nearly a decade of my life sweating and bleeding to the music as a dancer. From a young boy learning a shuffle-ball-change to performing with the St. Louis Ballet Company, I experienced the ups and downs of one of the most difficult physically demanding sports on the planet. During this time, I was also a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, as well as a gymnast, writer and cartoonist. I had a lot more energy in my younger years. And I’ve spent the last eighteen years analyzing and critiquing reality competition shows for various media publications. I’ve got this.

Mat Franco

The first-ever magician to win “AGT” returned from the theater named after him in Las Vegas to blow Heidi and Kelly’s minds away with some impressive card sorting. It was a well-layered trick, setting up the premise with what looked like simple sleight of hand but escalating the same premise into truly mind-blowing theatrics. He has a fun ease about him and really helps you get excited with him when things work out -- and they always do!

Kodi Lee

The reigning “AGT” champ came back with an entirely new vibe and sound, but the same incredible talent. We saw a softer side of Kodi Lee as he took on Finneas’ “Break My Heart Again,” but there was no denying the incredible voice. It was a choice and Kodi remains an absolute masterclass.

RESULTS

Dunkin’ Save

Brett Loudermilk, Feng E and Double Dragon were the three acts who came in fourth, fifth and sixth in votes from home. Obviously, we feel that Brett should be the one to lose out because we had the other two as our TOP 2 acts.

Seriously, what show were you guys watching, those acts killed it Tuesday night!

Top 5

Of the remaining seven acts, Terry first brought up Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock and Michael Yo. Immediately, we feared that our prediction of Michael missing out due to that weak start to his set was coming true.

Of course this was going to Archie Williams.

Next, it was time for Frenchie Babyy and Shaquira McGrath to face the music. We didn’t have either of them in the semi-finals, but we also know that America loves singers and acts that are more common and familiar.

That said, Shaquira McGrath’s first audition was a revelation, so we can’t be too mad.

Roberta Battaglia, Pork Chop Revue and Simon & Maria were the last trio to step forward and learn their fate. Our rankings should see this spot go to Roberta, who really is a remarkable singer. But she would also mark the third singer out of three as America’s TOP 3. Did you really do that?

Nothing like predictability, though Roberta Battaglia is a stunning vocalist at such a young age.

Then, it was time for the Dunkin’ Save acts, Brett Loudermilk, Double Dragon and Feng E. In order to mostly redeem our predictions (to at least get four out of five), we need Brett to fall short in both this and the next round of eliminations.

So of course America voted in Brett Loudermilk to mess everything up.

How are the best two acts of the night facing off for the final spot? It was up to the judges who would advance, and we almost couldn’t get excited for the one who did because the other was going home. Such injustice!

Okay we lied, we’re still excited for Double Dragon, because not only do we love them but we love everything they represent.

But we can still be bitter that the most talented performer on the night is somehow leaving the competition.

“America’s Got Talent” continues Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.