Late Night Hosts Roast Mike Pence While Reacting to Kamala Harris' VP Bid

CBS/ABC/Getty

Cracked Trevor Noah, "Say what you want about Joe, but the man went Black and he's not going back."

The biggest news on late night Tuesday was presidential hopeful Joe Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate earlier in the day.

The topic had all the hosts celebrating the historic move, while also poking fun at Joe, Donald Trump and his own VP, Mike Pence.

"I'm into it, I like it," said James Corden on his show. "It genuinely is historic news. Kamala Harris will be the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major party ticket. Basically, Joe Biden told his committee, 'You see Mike Pence? Get me the opposite of that.'"

After wondering whether her selection would really do anything to sway Trump supporters to vote for Biden, he took aim at Pence.

"She's more than willing to campaign. She's already been practicing for her televised debate with Mike Pence," he said. "She's been arguing with a jar of mayonnaise."

Corden then criticized the "Phony Kamala" nickname he came up with for Harris following the announcement, saying it was a "terrible" moniker and proved Trump was slipping at "the only thing he's good at."

"This is massive, massive news. This is an important moment in history," he added. "We're just really, really hopeful Joe Biden won't do anything crazy and mess this whole thing up."

Over on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the host also celebrated the diversity in Biden's choice.

"Kamala is the daughter of two immigrants, she went to Howard University, she's a Democratic senator from California," he began. "It's an inspiring story, unless you're Donald Trump, then it's a Stephen King novel."

He then made a Pence joke surprisingly similar to the one Corden cracked.

"She's only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala's already gearing up for her debate with Mike Pence," he said. "That's why she spent the entire day arguing with a mannequin at Kohl's."

The rest of his segment was devoted to a bit where Fallon, in costume as Joe, hosted a Zoom call where everyone was more excited about Harris than the presidential hopeful himself.

Stephen Colbert also called the news an "historic announcement," one which would have Trump struggling to decide "exactly how to be racist" about his opponent.

"I demand to see both of her birth certificates," he joked, doing his best POTUS impression.

"Biden promised to pick a woman ... still, Senator Harris is a surprising choice considering just how hard she went after him," he continued. "She hit him so hard, he was spitting teeth like Chiclets all over the stage."

He then joked that Harris would "receive a lot of scrutiny, because Joe Biden had a chronic condition doctors call 'Old.'"

Did Joe Biden pick Kamala Harris just so she can’t dust his ass in public again? Who knows, but congrats to the first Black woman on a major party ticket. pic.twitter.com/QvAqmgFkTJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 12, 2020 @TheDailyShow

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah joked that President Barack Obama's former VP "went Black and he's not going back."

He went on to say he was "impressed" with Biden's choice, considering she "destroyed him" at past debates.

"In fact part of me thinks that he picked her so that she can just never dust his ass in public again," he added. "This isn't a VP pick, it's an insurance policy."

He concluded his segment by putting jokes aside and wishing her his heartfelt congratulations. "She is now the first Black woman on a major party ticket," he said, "Which is a great moment for her and for America."