All the Kardashian Music Video Cameos You Probably Forgot About

YouTube

Remember when Kim co-starred in a Fall Out Boy music video with a monkey?

The Kardashian-Jenner family may have gotten their start on reality TV but they’ve also had iconic cameos in a surprising amount of music videos.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and even Kris have appeared in numerous music videos throughout the years. While some of the guest appearances stemmed from the ladies’ relationships with musicians, a couple of their cameos came before the family had become the household names they are today.

Most recently, Kylie shared the spotlight with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the music video for the duo’s new song "WAP."

But the appearance, which featured Kylie walking down a hallway in a sexy leopard print bodysuit and cape, was met with criticism by some fans. On Twitter, many viewers expressed that they felt the cameos should have been reserved entirely for BIPOC women in music like Normani, Mulatto and Sukihana, who were also featured in the vid.

Others though, argued that the appearance would give the video more publicity, bringing more attention to BIPOC musicians involved. Cardi B even retweeted a message pointing out that Kylie’s cameo would get her more views.

It’s no secret that the Kardashians can boost the hits on any type of content, including these music vids, which almost all have over a million views. Check out all the Kardashian cameos below, including ones you may have forgotten about!

1. Kim in Kanye West's "Closed on Sunday"

Kim appeared in husband Kanye West's video "Closed on Sunday" along with all four of their children - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. The vid was filmed on the family's ranch in Wyoming and also featured Kris Jenner as well as Kim's sister Kourtney and her children.

2. Khloe in French Montana's "Don't Panic"

While Khloe was dating French Montana, she appeared in his 2014 music video for "Don't Panic," where she could be seen wearing a creepy mask and carrying a gun.

3. Kendall in Tyler the Creator's "I Think"

Kendall appeared in longtime friend Tyler the Creator's music video for "I Think." Art imitated life in the video, where the model made a quick cameo and donned a green suit for a photoshoot.

4. Kylie in Travis Scott's "Stop Trying To Be God"

In 2018, Kylie appeared in baby daddy Travis Scott's music video for "Stop Trying To Be God." At first Kylie was seen as a glowing, gold, celestial character who cradled Travis amid an area of destruction and later held a baby lamb while wearing a sequined gown.

5. Kris in Ariana Grande's "thank u, next"

Kris Jenner was featured in Ariana Grande's iconic video for "thank u, next" alongside an impressive number of other celebs. Kris took on the role of Regina George's mother in the "Mean Girls" tribute, a role which was originally played by Amy Poehler.

6. Kim in Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $"

In the first of Kardashian appearances in Fergie videos, Kim guest starred in "M.I.L.F $" along with a group of other famous moms like Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio.

7. Kendall and Kylie in Justine Skye's "I'm Yours"

Kendall and Kylie joined pal Justine Skye in the lyric video for her song "I'm Yours" where they took part in a karaoke session and belted out the music.

8. Kylie in PartyNextDoor's "Come and See Me"

Kylie got steamy with rumored beau PartyNextDoor in his music video for "Come and See Me." Kylie has since denied that the duo dated but they did share a sexy music video makeout session in the pouring rain.

9. Kim in Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Paris Hilton's "Best Friend's Ass"

Paris Hilton paid tribute to Kim's butt in her music video for "Best Friend's Ass," telling E! News that "it would be a crime not to have the most infamous ass in it."

10. Kendall in Fergie's "Enchanté (Carine)"

Kendall stole the spotlight as the sole star of Fergie's video for "Enchanté (Carine)" where multiple versions of the model went about daily life in a chic home.

11. Kylie in Boy Band Project's "Find That Girl"

Back in 2014, Kylie starred as a love interest in the video for Boy Band Project's "Find That Girl" when she was just 16. In the video, Kylie and a group of gal pals attended a masquerade dance where the band was performing.

12. Kim in Fall Out Boy's "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs"

Before "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" even hit the air, Kim filmed Fall Out Boy's music video for "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" after being connected by the band's stylist. While she originally played bassist Pete Wentz's love interest, her attention later shifted to the video's director - and he was played by a monkey!

13. Kendall in Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday"

Kendall made a cameo in Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday" video which paid tribute to the Lindsay Lohan movie of the same name. Instead of switching places with his mom, he swapped bodies with Chris Brown and later found himself swapping with Kendall. It also featured Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled.

14. Kylie in Tyga's "Stimulated"

Kylie and Tyga denied their relationship for quite some time but finally made their official debut in his music video for "Stimulated," two weeks after her 18th birthday. Kylie later went on to star in his "Dope'd Up" video.

15. Kim in Kanye West's "Bound 2"

Before Kim and Kanye officially tied the knot, she appeared in his raunchy and iconic "Bound 2" music video, where she could be seen sitting on the front of Kanye's motorcycle with her legs wrapped around his body.

16. Kendall in PartyNextDoor's "Recognize"

Kylie isn't the only KarJenner to appear in a PartyNextDoor video! In 2014, Kendall was the love interest in his video for "Recognize."

17. Kylie in Jaden Smith's "Blue Ocean"

Kylie appeared in longtime friend Jaden Smith's "Blue Ocean" music video back in 2014.

18. Kim in Kanye West's "Wolves"

Kim starred in yet another one of husband Kanye's music videos, this time as part of a campaign for Balmain. In the emotional black and white video for "Wolves," Kim can be seen crying alongside sister Kylie and models Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn and Josephine Skriver.

19. Kendall in the Black Eyed Peas' "Where Is The Love"

In 2016, the Black Eyed Peas released an updated version of "Where Is The Love," which also featured Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign and Mary J. Blige.

20. Kendall in One Call's "BlackLight"

In Kendall's first music video appearance, she joined boy band One Call for a basement neon blacklight bash.

