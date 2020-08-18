Will Smith and Kevin Hart to Star in Planes, Trains and Automobiles Remake

Getty

"This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia," Hart said of the project.

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are taking on the lead roles in a remake of the 1987 classic, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

According to Deadline Monday, the actors, along with their production companies, are teaming up for a reimagining of the John Hughes road trip comedy for Paramount Pictures.

Hart's Hartbeat Production and Smith's Westbrook Studios will produce the film, while Aeysha Carr --- whose TV credits include "Brooklyn 99" and the upcoming Hulu series, "Woke" -- will write the script in her feature debut.

The original film starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as a mismatched pair of businessmen who experience a slew of travel disasters in their desperate attempt to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving.

Per Variety, the remake will be "a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart playing characters who are forced to team up to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones."

Hart, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news to his followers.

Sharing a screenshot from the Deadline article, the comedian wrote, "I've been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with."

"We found it and are developing it together with our teams," he continued. "This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let's goooooo @willsmith 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

Several celebrities expressed their excitement for the remake, including Smith, who wrote a hilarious comment to his soon-to-be co-star.

"I don't care what the script says, I ain't gonna be the little spoon in that scene," said Smith, 51.

Reese Witherspoon chimed in, writing, "Holy Macaroni!!! This made my DAY!"

"Sooooo good!!! Can't wait ‼️" actress LaLa Anthony commented, while reality star Draya Michelle added, "Wow. Very dope."

