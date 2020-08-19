Travis Barker Says Playing Concerts During Covid is 'Disrespectful' (Exclusive)

TooFab

Smash Mouth just played a packed gig to thousands despite the pandemic — and Travis Barker does not think it was a good idea.

The Blink 182 drummer said gigging while COVID-19 still hangs over us is "a little disrespectful."

"I think it's kind of a weird time to play shows," he said in Malibu on Thursday. "I'd rather wait longer, man. I'd rather like tap in the studio. Make great music."

"I just think it's a little disrespectful to go out and be playing shows or have groups of people and have everyone sick you know?" he added. "I think it's a time to just make great music and lock in and you know, twelve months from now go crazy."

Pictures from last week's Smash Mouth gig at the Sturgis motorcycle rally showed very few people social distancing, and little-to-nobody wearing a mask.

"We're all here together tonight — f--k that Covid s--t," frontman Steve Harwell told the tightly-packed crowd at one stage.

But according to Barker, artists have a responsibility to their fans to keep them safe.

"Even right now we're — everyone — has masks on. I think it's your responsibility to be safe for your family and other people," he said, "I don't know, lead by example?

He added: "But to each their own, everyone does their own thing you know?"

Meanwhile, pictures from the first socially distanced concert in the UK went viral last week — and while it looked a lot tamer, Barker thinks it's still the better option.

Sam Fender had a concert in Newcastle, England on what promoters called, the "world's first socially-distanced gig."



Are you here for this new concert experience? 🎫 pic.twitter.com/9k4dUUK1zx — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 13, 2020 @PopCraveMusic

"That's probably the best example of what it should be if you're gonna do it right now," he said.

"It's a little weird. It can't really go off, but at least you're being safe, and respectful," he said. "People are dying, you know?"