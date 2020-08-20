Selling Sunset Stars Respond to Chrissy Teigen Doubting They're Actually Real Estate Agents

Getty

The stars of "Selling Sunset" are speaking out after Chrissy Teigen playfully expressed doubt that they are legitimate real estate agents.

Chrissy explained that she has asked friends in the industry if they know any of the cast, which includes former soap star Chrishell Stause, and no one is familiar with the "Selling Sunset" agents.

"I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [n]either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked," Chrissy wrote on her Twitter.

Despite Chrissy’s uncertainty, the cast of the hit Netflix show, who work for The Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood, say they are definitely actual realtors.

"Staging starts tomorrow, hits the market Monday. I'm really a real realtor — LOL!" Chrishell wrote on her Instagram story after seeing Chrissy's viral tweet.

Her co-star Maya Vander added that Chrissy's real estate friends may not be familiar with her because she's been splitting her time between LA and Miami for the past three years, which fans have seen documented on the show.

"I'm definitely not offended. And I'm actually excited she watched the show again. Any publicity is good publicity. Obviously, she wasn't impressed with some of the agents, but that's okay. 'Cause she watched it and I think it is great publicity for all of us,” Maya told E! News.

She added, "Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago...If she ever wants to buy in Miami I'm here to help!"

Davina Potratz shared a similar sentiment, telling the outlet, "I know a lot of agents and if you're not a luxury condo buyer, you may not know me, but I closed and sold deals for $9 million and up. So, certainly I'm not offended by anything that she said."

Agent Heather Rae Young, who is a former Playboy Playmate, also confirmed her real estate career and had the stats to back it up.

"We all are real estate agents. We've been in an established office for years. I’ve been at The Oppenheim Group since 2015. I’m about to close on a $3.2 million house here in Newport. Next week, I’m closing on a $2 million house in LA...I’m flipping a house in Newport. We are as busy as ever,” Heather told Access.

Owner of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, even spoke out, tweeting, "Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent's knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don't know him either although that doesn't mean he isn't successful and didn't just sell you a stunning home in Weho...My team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don't precede them yet, they will. Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi."

Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2020 @chrissyteigen

Chrissy quickly wrote back, "Honestly I don't even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I'm an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!"