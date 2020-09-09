Denise Richards Not Returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

There will be one less Wild Thing on RHOBH next season.

A rep for the actress confirmed her exit to Variety, though no other details or statement were released at this time. Bravo had no comment.

Richards joined the show in 2018, ahead of the show's ninth season. It was a mostly-fun ride her first season, which saw Denise marry husband Aaron Phypers ... and get incredibly candid about their sex life with her costars.

When she returned for Season 10, however, things were a little different between her and the other women. Though it was clear they weren't all getting along, everything really blew up when Brandi Glanville showed up with some claims of her own -- saying, on camera, they had sex.

According to Glanville, she was under the impression Denise and Aaron had an arrangement, where she could have sex with other women. After they allegedly hooked up, however, she said Denise told her she couldn't tell anyone and Aaron would "kill her" if he found out. That made Glanville, who has been cheated on in the past, feel like a home-wrecker. She also claimed Denise said nasty things bout both Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave behind their backs.

The claims led to many a showdown between Denise and the other women, with Richards walking out of dinners and throwing cease and desists at production.

She has repeatedly denied anything went down between her and Denise and maintains they "barely" know each other -- something which has continued to play out on the reunions.