RHOBH Reunion: Denise Richards Battles Everyone -- Even Andy Cohen -- Over Brandi Rumors

Bravo

Cohen also reveals the real reason Brandi wasn't part of the reunion, while Denise claims Glanville has been harassing her with "inappropriate" messages.

As the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion continued on Wednesday night, it was Denise Richards against the entire cast -- and, at one point, even host Andy Cohen.

The final quarter of the hour was devoted to what everyone saw as Denise's inconsistencies when it came to the nature of her relationship with Brandi Glanville.

Brandi has claimed the two had sex, with Denise allegedly saying her husband Aaron Phypers would "kill her" if he found out. Richards, so far, has not only denied the hookup but maintains the two aren't even friends.

During the reunion, Andy brought up the pages and pages of text messages between her and Brandi, which Glanville showed the other women to discredit Denise's claims they "barely" knew each other. Even Cohen said "it seems like a deeper connection."

"Every 10 text messages that were sent to me from Brandi, I would respond," Richards explained. "She would always contact me about going to dinner, this and that and I never did. It was a very, I would call acquaintance exchange, but I was always nice to her. I had no reason not to."

When Lisa Rinna asked why Denise didn't immediately call up Brandi in Rome -- where the allegations were first brought to her -- Richards said "because she's not a friend of mine."

"Denise, you can't keep lying, you can't," Rinna replied.

"Lisa, you can't keep playing this card either," Denise shot back, "I'm telling you right now, I'm telling the truth, I am not friends with Brandi."

Andy then brought up the fact Denise said she and Brandi were "friendly" when asked about their relationship during a BravoCon panel.

"I truly meant it because, at that point, I had no reason to say anything negative about Brandi," said Richards. When Andy pushed back, pointing out a perceived inconsistency between calling Glanville an "acquaintance" now after previously saying they were "friendly," Denise wasn't having it.

"I feel like you're trying to discredit this and that's not cool," she told Andy. He defended himself, saying, "I'm showing all sides. I'm showing every side."

"Except Brandi's side," chimed in Erika Jayne. Both Rinna and Kyle Richards then asked where Brandi was too.

"This is bullshit, why isn't Brandi here to do this with you?" asked Rinna. Denise replied by saying Brandi isn't "part of the show" or the group, which Cohen disagreed with since she's all they were talking about.

"I was not going to give her the satisfaction to come on," said Richards -- prompting Erika to wonder if Denise was the one who "stopped [Brandi] from coming on" the reunion.

"I would like to add that the conversation with Bravo was, that after saying, 'I licked her c---,' there really was nowhere else to go," he said, defending the decision to not have Glanville join the other women. "We've kind of heard enough and what more can we add to the conversation."

As the other ladies kept asking about Brandi, Denise told them, "You all don't know the stuff she has sent me and it is so inappropriate and it's harassment."

While Dorit Kemsley said she believes Denise, she also doesn't think Richards makes it easy for them to take her side because "there are little bits" that still don't seem true. Dorit then brought up Denise saying Brandi claimed she slept with someone else in the cast, but refused to say who.

"Raise your hand if you slept with Brandi Glanville!" exclaimed Kyle. There were no hands.

"It wasn't just one person. There's one in this group and a couple outside the group that you all know," Richards said, as they all asked her to name names. "I'm not saying it. You know why? I honestly don't give a rat's ass who it is, it has nothing to do with me. I don't care what people think. They can think I'm lying, I don't give a shit."

The hour ended with Andy asking whether there was any truth to Brandi's other claims, that Denise had been "talking shit" about the other women behind their backs.

Denise said she only called Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave a "shit stirrer," which she also said to her face. Teddi, however, called Ricahrds out for admitting, on camera in her own confessional, that she had said far worse.

"According to who?" asked Denise. Cue ALL the women: "You!"

The last line of the night went to Denise, who told the ladies, "You guys are so vicious."

The reunion ends next week, where Denise's cease and desists will be addressed and Richards will threaten to expose Rinna's text messages too.