Two Women Indicted For Hate Crime After Stealing MAGA Hat From 7-Year-Old

Twitter/Wilmington Police

Video shows the little boy crying as they throw his hat over a fence.

Two women have been indicted on charges of a hate crime after stealing a MAGA hat from a 7-year-old boy.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, also face felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident occurred right outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20, the night Joe Biden delivered his nomination acceptance speech.

Video, shot by the boy's mother, shows the two women tearing up protest signs, before snatching the MAGA hat away and throwing it over a fence.

"Get it Liv!" Amy laughs, as the little boy runs after them protesting "That's somebody else's hat!"

Women face hate crime charges after attacking Trump supporters Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, were indicted by a grand jury on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and hate crimes, as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a child pic.twitter.com/NyiRNHj5Xg — Maria Bonanno (@MariaBonanno9) September 9, 2020 @MariaBonanno9

"I just want it to sit on the floor!" the child wails; but the women continue to walk away unmoved, telling the boy "your mom f--king likes Trump."

When a male friend of the mother's tries to intervene and retrieve the hat, Amy can be seen punching him in the face, before she flings the hat over a fence.

The video ends with Winslow trying to fight the mother as she continues to record.

Amy was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting the man, attempted assault on the mother, and offensive touching of the boy.

According to the indictments, the women are accused of "interfering with the victim's free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."

"Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded," said Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings — herself a Democrat who has taken part in several lawsuits against the Trump administration.

"Free speech, free assembly, and free expression are sacred, no matter whether we agree with the opinions expressed, and especially when we don't," she added in her statement, per AP.

Another video shot before the August 20 incident shows the two women arguing with Trump supporters from their car: