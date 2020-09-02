Madison Beer On Who She's Voting For -- And Why (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

The singer didn't even bother voting in the last election... but she had a good excuse, in fairness.

Madison Beer wants you to get out and vote... and vote for someone in particular.

"Definitely get out there. It's very important," she said, leaving Il Pastaio in LA on Thursday.

"It's arguably the most important election in American history so if you’re able to get out and vote I highly suggest you do."

Asked why she believed this year's election in particular was so important, she replied: "I think that there's so many reasons... but especially because we have kind of like a horrible person as our President, so I think we need to vote him out and get somebody who actually cares about human rights and people in office."

As such, the Justin Bieber protege was pretty certain about who she was backing come November.

"I think Joe Biden should definitely be President."

Beer admitted that she didn't even vote in 2016... but she had a reasonable excuse, being only 17 at the time.

"Yeah, I was too young," she lamented, but added: "Definitely wouldn't have voted for Trump though. I can promise you that."