'Tell Robert' Personal Injury Lawyer and Son Killed in Murder-Suicide

His eldest son struggled with mental health and drug problems.

A high-profile personal injury lawyer in Florida has been shot dead by his son, who then turned the gun on himself.

Robert Fenstersheib, famous for his "Tell Robert" TV ads, was killed on Wednesday morning alongside his eldest son Michael, his own law firm confirmed.

Family spokesman Scott Mager said it was a murder-suicide, WSVN reported.

Robert's long time girlfriend Hong Pen was also shot in the incident; she is currently in serious condition in hospital.

Police were called to the home in the Oakridge gated community in Hollywood, near Fort Lauderdale, shortly after 9:30 AM. There they found the 66-year-old and his son both dead, and Pen critically wounded.

"We are investigating it. We are trying to obtain witnesses. Trying to obtain any evidence that we can find to get to know what happened in this situation," Hollywood PD's Christian Lata said.

"I believe that once we speak to the third victim and get some information, we might be able to come to a conclusion."

Mager said Michael struggled with mental health problems and drug addiction.

"Michael lost that battle today," he said. "He shot both Robert and his longtime girlfriend Hong Pen and then killed himself using the weapon."

"Drug abuse and mental health issues are so underestimated in today's life, and so I hope people will reach out and try to help those around them that they can."

Fenstersheib was a well-known figure throughout South Florida, thanks in part to his catchy TV jingle: