Hoda Kotb Weighs In On Whether Kathie Lee Gifford Will Return To TV (Exclusive)

The dream team broke up in 2019 — but would they ever get back together?

Morning TV has never quite been the same since Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford split up.

But according to the former, the latter is enjoying life too much right now to ever be coaxed back to TV.

"I don't think she would," the Today host said while leaving NBC studios in New York on Wednesday. "She's in Nashville living her best life!"

While Kathie Lee left Hoda in TV terms in 2019, the two of course remain close friends: just this week Hoda was a guest as Kathie Lee's son Cody tied the knot with new wife Erika Brown.

"Ooh sweet!" Hoda said of the wedding. "I'm happy for Cody."

Of course, being in Nashville doesn't prevent Katie Lee from returning in the era of Covid, since everybody now works from home.

"You know what? That's actually a good point!" Hoda ceded, before jokingly adding: "Where there's wine, there's Kathy Lee!"

But when pushed on whether fans could realistically expect a reunion with her host BFF, she admitted: "Nah... I think Kathy's living her best life."

Since her final broadcast in April of 2019, Kathie Lee has been focused on movies as an actress, director and producer, with a number of projects in the works.

Hoda meanwhile continues to hold down the Today desk with new co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager.

