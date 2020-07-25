Regis Philbin Dead at 88 -- Jimmy Kimmel, Rosie O'Donnell, Lisa Rinna and More Pay Tribute to TV Legend

Getty

Hollywood is mourning the death of Regis Philbin after the iconic television personality died on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement.

Philbin was best known for hosting "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee," "Live! With Regis and Kelly," and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Celebrities shared their heartfelt tributes to the legend online, as Hoda Kotb posted a picture of Philbin with her "Today" co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the caption, "Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis."

Jimmy Kimmel called Philbin "a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched."

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020 @jimmykimmel

This one hurts. A staple in our household growing up, his joy was infectious and his hosting skills among the greatest I’ve ever seen. Whether on “Live” or leading “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” he was always captivating & hilarious. #RIPRegis https://t.co/PoajN1yb3W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 25, 2020 @joshgad

So sad to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. A true icon, legend and someone who genuinely lived with love and laughter. R.I.P. — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) July 25, 2020 @David_Boreanaz