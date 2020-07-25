Regis Philbin Dead at 88 -- Jimmy Kimmel, Rosie O'Donnell, Lisa Rinna and More Pay Tribute to TV Legend

Jimmy Kimmel called Philbin "a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun."

Hollywood is mourning the death of Regis Philbin after the iconic television personality died on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement.

Philbin was best known for hosting "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee," "Live! With Regis and Kelly," and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Celebrities shared their heartfelt tributes to the legend online, as Hoda Kotb posted a picture of Philbin with her "Today" co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the caption, "Heartbroken. We will miss you Regis."

Jimmy Kimmel called Philbin "a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched."

