Stephen Colbert Creating 51 Voter-Information Videos for State-by-State 'Better Know a Ballot' Series

The "Late Show" host will be offering customized videos for each state and Washington, D.C. through mid-October, launching with the first eight Tuesday night.

By mid-October, Stephen Colbert will have done his part to ensure that every American knows exactly how to register to vote and cast their ballot, and he's doing it with a touch of hometown humor.

Already, the "Late Show" host has premiered eight of a proposed 51-video series he's dubbing "Better Know a Ballot," a play on his previous "Better Know a District" series.

Remarkably, each video is not only tailor-made with the specific information for each state's voting requirements, including deadlines and links to pertinent information for voters, but Colbert is also sprinkling in a lot of local flavor.

Each video has jokes written specifically for that state and its unique history, for example teasing Pennsylvania that they started this whole thing -- meaning the United States -- so they should probably help keep it going.

So far, Colbert has uploaded custom-made videos for the states of Arkansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Each video is available through his Better Know a Ballot website

He also uploaded this first batch to the "Late Show" YouTube page, to ensure as many people as possible see them. It's unclear if the entire series will also reside there, but considering how many clips from his "Tooning Out the News" are still getting uploaded, there's a good chance.

While Colbert is clearly pretty left-leaning on his talk show, these clips are intentionally nonpartisan with a focus on encouraging people to get involved in the election, no matter their political leaning.

For people interested in finding out more about how to vote who don't want to wait for Colbert to make a video for their state, information for all 51 states and Washington, D.C. -- including all required links to state forms and websites -- is currently available at the Better Know a Ballot website.

Colbert also turned it into an impossible contest where the states can compete against one another to win a prize so amazing even he doesn't know he he could possibly fulfull it. They'll just have to win to find out. Check out the video above to see what he's offering.

Plus, check out the first eight videos below and learn a little bit about each of them: