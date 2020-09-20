2020 Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the winners are...
The 2020 Emmy Awards are underway and the awards are already being handed out!
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, this year's award show will be a virtual event amid the coronavirus pandemic, with almost all of the celebrity presenters, nominees and winners appearing from the comfort of their own homes.
Emmy Red Carpet Hosts Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox Both Test Positive for COVID-19View Story
HBO's "Watchmen" is up for the most awards this evening -- the limited serious is up for a total of 26 Emmys. "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is close behind, nominated for 20 awards, followed by "Succession" and "Ozark" with 18 apiece and "The Mandalorian" with 15.
"Schitt's Creek" is also nominated for 15 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy and acting nods for its four central stars.
TooFab will be updating the winners list as the awards are given out. Check out the full list below!
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Caul Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mathew Macfayden, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssey, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, Glow
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Cecily Strong, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, SNL
Phoebe Waller Bridge, SNL
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, SNL
WINNER: Eddie Murphy, SNL
Brad Pitt, SNL
Outstanding Variety Talk Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
WINNER: Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program
Amy Poehler and NIck Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
The Hosts of Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Hosts of Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.