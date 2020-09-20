2020 Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

ABC

And the winners are...

The 2020 Emmy Awards are underway and the awards are already being handed out!

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, this year's award show will be a virtual event amid the coronavirus pandemic, with almost all of the celebrity presenters, nominees and winners appearing from the comfort of their own homes.

HBO's "Watchmen" is up for the most awards this evening -- the limited serious is up for a total of 26 Emmys. "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is close behind, nominated for 20 awards, followed by "Succession" and "Ozark" with 18 apiece and "The Mandalorian" with 15.

"Schitt's Creek" is also nominated for 15 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy and acting nods for its four central stars.

TooFab will be updating the winners list as the awards are given out. Check out the full list below!

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Caul Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mathew Macfayden, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

WINNER: Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssey, Ramy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, Glow

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, SNL

Phoebe Waller Bridge, SNL

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, SNL

WINNER: Eddie Murphy, SNL

Brad Pitt, SNL

Outstanding Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

WINNER: Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler and NIck Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

The Hosts of Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

The Hosts of Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef