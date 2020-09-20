Emmy Red Carpet Hosts Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox Both Test Positive for COVID-19

Getty

Both stars were supposed to headline E!'s red carpet coverage.

E! lost its hosts for Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards this year -- after they both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sunday night's pre-show kicked off with a video message from Giuliana Rancic, who revealed she, her husband Bill Rancic and their son Duke all came down the virus.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year it's just so different," Rancic said in a video played about 15 minutes into the show. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best, please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Brad Goreski -- who stepped in to co-host the show with Nina Parker -- also read a statement from Vivica A. Fox, who was originally supposed to appear alongside Rancic.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus," she said. "So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home."