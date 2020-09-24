Police Seize 324,000 Used Condoms Being Washed and Resold in Vietnam

AP

Police in Vietnam have busted an illegal condom-reselling operation.

A raid on a factory in Tân Uyên in the province of Binh Duong found 324,000 of the used contraceptives, that were being washed, dried and reshaped, before being resold as new to unsuspecting customers later at market.

According to Tuoi Tre News, authorities confiscated 360 kilos in total.

Some of the haul had already been repackaged and ready for resale, without any brand names or labels.

The facility was rented by 32-year-old Phạm Thị Thanh Ngọc, VN Explorer reported.

After being unable to produce paperwork verifying the legal origin of the condoms, she admitted she received thousands of used ones from an "unknown source" once every month.

She said she then cleaned, dried and sorted them; pictures from the bust show a phallic wooden mold she used to reshape the recycled goods, so they looked brand new.

"Condoms are classified as medical items, so we will take a look at the several laws that the owner has broken," one official said.

It is not known how many had already been sold.

The CDC strongly recommends against reusing one's own condoms — never mind somebody else's.