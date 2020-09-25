Katie Maloney Responds to Fan Calling Her 'Odd One Out' After Pump Rules' Pregnancies

Getty

"How much fomo do you want to bet Katie is having?" wrote one show fan.

Katie Maloney made it clear she's nothing but happy that a number of her friends have recently gotten pregnant.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star hopped into the comments on a fan page for the show on Instagram, after someone said "I'm ready for a baby announcement from them" on a photo of Katie and husband Tom Schwartz.

Another follower wrote, "How much fomo do you want to bet Katie is having right now. Literally other than Kristen she's the odd one out and you know how much she loves that!"

As captured by the Comments By Bravo Instagram page, Maloney responded directly to that follower, despite not being tagged.

"Zero fomo," she wrote. "I'm so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey. It will happen for us when it's right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn't always happen on the first try."

Her comment comes after Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced they're expecting earlier this week.

Katie's costar Lala Kent is also pregnant with her first child with Randall Emmett, while former costar Stassi Schroeder is expecting a baby with Beau Clark.